Trump's Trade War Tariffs, UAW, Canadian Unifor Auto Workers & the Global Class Struggle by Labor Video Project The imposition of trade war tariffs on Canada and Mexico is a threat to millions of workers including auto workers in Mexico, the US and Canada. US and Canadian auto workers talk about how Trump's tariffs will effect workers and how to build unity between workers in the US, Mexico and Canada.



WorkWeek interviews Unifor Local 222 retired auto worker Tony Leah, UAW 160 GM Warren MI worker Jessie Kelley and UAW 909 Detroit MI retired president Frank Hammer about these tariffs and what they mean for auto workers and all workers.



This interview took place on 3/7/25.



The imposition of Trump's trade war tariffs has led to massive chaos and threats of layoffs of hundreds of thousands of auto and parts plants workers in the US, Canada and Mexico. While the AFL-CIO, the IAM and Canadian Unifor have opposed the trade war tariffs, Shawn Fain and the UAW leadership have supported the tariffs.WorkWeek interviews Unifor Local 222 retired auto worker Tony Leah, UAW 160 GM Warren MI worker Jessie Kelley and UAW 909 Detroit MI retired president Frank Hammer about these tariffs and what they mean for auto workers and all workers.This interview took place on 3/7/25.

§ UAW President Shawn Fain Is Supporting Trump's Tariff Trade War by Labor Video Project UAW president Shawn Fain and the UAW leadership is supporting the Trump tariffs against the Canadians and Mexican. Previously Trump and the UAW supported the USMC which followed NAFTA. https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8

§ Protest At North American Auto Show By Auto Workers Around the World by Labor Video Project During the 2019 North American Auto Workers conference in Detroit a rally was held with auto workers from Canada, Mexico and Brazil. UAW president Sean Fain has ignored building unity with auto workers in Mexico and Canada and is supporting Trump's trade war tariffs. https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8