From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump's Trade War Tariffs, UAW, Canadian Unifor Auto Workers & the Global Class Struggle
The imposition of trade war tariffs on Canada and Mexico is a threat to millions of workers including auto workers in Mexico, the US and Canada. US and Canadian auto workers talk about how Trump's tariffs will effect workers and how to build unity between workers in the US, Mexico and Canada.
The imposition of Trump's trade war tariffs has led to massive chaos and threats of layoffs of hundreds of thousands of auto and parts plants workers in the US, Canada and Mexico. While the AFL-CIO, the IAM and Canadian Unifor have opposed the trade war tariffs, Shawn Fain and the UAW leadership have supported the tariffs.
WorkWeek interviews Unifor Local 222 retired auto worker Tony Leah, UAW 160 GM Warren MI worker Jessie Kelley and UAW 909 Detroit MI retired president Frank Hammer about these tariffs and what they mean for auto workers and all workers.
This interview took place on 3/7/25.
Additional Media:
Trump Rallies Fascists In Detroit & Struggle In UAW & Labor With UAW 909 Pres Retiree Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4](https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4
Class Struggle & The UAW 2023 Auto Fight With UAW Members Frank Hammer & Sean Crawford
https://youtu.be/fEtshcYpTFQ
UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford
With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0
FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/
The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/
The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s
Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s
UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4MWorkWeek https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
WorkWeek interviews Unifor Local 222 retired auto worker Tony Leah, UAW 160 GM Warren MI worker Jessie Kelley and UAW 909 Detroit MI retired president Frank Hammer about these tariffs and what they mean for auto workers and all workers.
This interview took place on 3/7/25.
Additional Media:
Trump Rallies Fascists In Detroit & Struggle In UAW & Labor With UAW 909 Pres Retiree Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4](https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4
Class Struggle & The UAW 2023 Auto Fight With UAW Members Frank Hammer & Sean Crawford
https://youtu.be/fEtshcYpTFQ
UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI
WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford
With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0
FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/
The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/
The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s
Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s
UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4MWorkWeek https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network