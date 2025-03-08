top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Trump's Trade War Tariffs, UAW, Canadian Unifor Auto Workers & the Global Class Struggle

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 8:36AM
The imposition of trade war tariffs on Canada and Mexico is a threat to millions of workers including auto workers in Mexico, the US and Canada. US and Canadian auto workers talk about how Trump's tariffs will effect workers and how to build unity between workers in the US, Mexico and Canada.
The imposition of Trump's trade war tariffs has led to massive chaos and threats of layoffs of hundreds of thousands of auto and parts plants workers in the US, Canada and Mexico. While the AFL-CIO, the IAM and Canadian Unifor have opposed the trade war tariffs, Shawn Fain and the UAW leadership have supported the tariffs.

WorkWeek interviews Unifor Local 222 retired auto worker Tony Leah, UAW 160 GM Warren MI worker Jessie Kelley and UAW 909 Detroit MI retired president Frank Hammer about these tariffs and what they mean for auto workers and all workers.

This interview took place on 3/7/25.

Additional Media:

Trump Rallies Fascists In Detroit & Struggle In UAW & Labor With UAW 909 Pres Retiree Frank Hammer
https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4](https://youtu.be/tfd65NgXr_4

Class Struggle & The UAW 2023 Auto Fight With UAW Members Frank Hammer & Sean Crawford
https://youtu.be/fEtshcYpTFQ

UAW Michigan Workers On Elections, Coronavirus, GM Strike, Democracy & Internationalism
https://youtu.be/5Y9JAio-jOI

WW 9-10-19 UAW GM Contract Fight With Frank Hammer & Shawn Crawford
https://soundcloud.com/laborvideo/ww-9-10-19-uaw-gm-contract-fight-with-frank-hammer-shawn-crawford

With Babies and Banners Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade 1979
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4n9vQZEza0

FBI raids two UAW presidents' homes as part of nationwide sweep in corruption probe
https://www.freep.com/story/money/cars/2019/08/28/uaw-president-gary-jones-fbi-raid/2140270001/

The United Auto Workers and the Big Three Automakers: A Tale of Corruption
https://socialistproject.ca/2019/09/uaw-and-big-three-automakers/

The Decline Of The UAW, Business Unionism, TPP & International Solidarity With Frank Hammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdvwrEPwW_I&t=1s

Toyota Fremont NUMMI UAW2244 Workers Protest Closure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muoHS1sABqc&t=2s

UAW 3520 Fired Freightliner Diamler Workers Fight for Justice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsyj4tsnB4MWorkWeek https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8
§UAW President Shawn Fain Is Supporting Trump's Tariff Trade War
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 8:36AM
sm_fain_shawn_tariffs.jpg
original image (1788x1462)
UAW president Shawn Fain and the UAW leadership is supporting the Trump tariffs against the Canadians and Mexican. Previously Trump and the UAW supported the USMC which followed NAFTA.
https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8
§Protest At North American Auto Show By Auto Workers Around the World
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 8:36AM
sm_uaq_2019_auto_show_charity_protest_protest_af_i.jpg
original image (910x590)
During the 2019 North American Auto Workers conference in Detroit a rally was held with auto workers from Canada, Mexico and Brazil. UAW president Sean Fain has ignored building unity with auto workers in Mexico and Canada and is supporting Trump's trade war tariffs.
https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8
§Unifor Local 222 Assembly Plant Truck Line
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 8, 2025 8:36AM
sm_unifor_auto_assembly_plant.jpg
original image (2560x1440)
Unifor Local 222 assembly plant truck line would be shutdown if Trump's tariffs are instituted. Trade war is the historic way that capitalist countries solve their economic problems and it leads to world wars pitting worker against worker for the capitalist class.
https://youtu.be/NKSRaRvIiP8
