"There is another way" Screening

Date:

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time:

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Larsen Associates

Location Details:

Roxie Theater, 3125 16th St, San Francisco, California

THERE IS ANOTHER WAY, directed by Stephen Apkon, tells the continuing story of Combatants for Peace, a group of visionaries who refuse to surrender to violence and injustice, and in doing so show that another path is possible - for them, for us, and for all humanity. As we are all faced with essential questions about who we are, will we choose collective liberation, where the needs, rights, and safety of all are prioritized - in which our humanity comes first, knowing that no one is free until everyone is free.



Combatants for Peace, nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes, is an extraordinary bi-national group of former enemy combatants - Israelis and Palestinians - working together during an ongoing armed conflict. Confronted with the devastation and escalating violence of October 7th and the war in Gaza, the very core of the movement faces great challenges in showing that there is another way.



Following the screening will be a Q&A with the filmmaker Stephen Apkon and with two members of Combatants for Peace - Iris Gur and Mai Shahin.



Iris Gur, a former school principal and educator, has led transformative changes in education and human rights advocacy. With advanced degrees in educational leadership and mathematics, Iris combines expertise and compassion to empower individuals and communities.



Mai Shahin, a therapist and activist, has over 12 years of experience in conflict resolution, specializing in nonviolent communication and trauma therapy. Mai draws from her identity as a Palestinian woman to promote understanding and resilience through nonviolence and compassion.