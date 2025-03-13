top
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War

"There is Another Way" Screening

"There is another way" poster
original image (874x1280)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Larsen Associates
Location Details:
Smith Rafael Film Center, 1118 4th street, San Rafael, California
THERE IS ANOTHER WAY, directed by Stephen Apkon, tells the continuing story of Combatants for Peace, a group of visionaries who refuse to surrender to violence and injustice, and in doing so show that another path is possible - for them, for us, and for all humanity. As we are all faced with essential questions about who we are, will we choose collective liberation, where the needs, rights, and safety of all are prioritized - in which our humanity comes first, knowing that no one is free until everyone is free.

Combatants for Peace, nominated for two Nobel Peace Prizes, is an extraordinary bi-national group of former enemy combatants - Israelis and Palestinians - working together during an ongoing armed conflict. Confronted with the devastation and escalating violence of October 7th and the war in Gaza, the very core of the movement faces great challenges in showing that there is another way.

Following the screening will be a Q&A with the filmmaker Stephen Apkon and with two members of Combatants for Peace - Iris Gur and Mai Shahin.


Iris Gur, a former school principal and educator, has led transformative changes in education and human rights advocacy. With advanced degrees in educational leadership and mathematics, Iris combines expertise and compassion to empower individuals and communities.

Mai Shahin, a therapist and activist, has over 12 years of experience in conflict resolution, specializing in nonviolent communication and trauma therapy. Mai draws from her identity as a Palestinian woman to promote understanding and resilience through nonviolence and compassion.
For more information: https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/there-is-no-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 7, 2025 12:43PM
