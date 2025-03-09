top
Help Mail slingshot issue #142 part II

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.

Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #142 - Part II -- drop by for an hour or 5 hours anytime between and 4-9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.

We will be mailing 1,500 copies to prisoners and subscribers in all 50 US states.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 6, 2025 10:34PM
