Help Mail slingshot issue #142 part II

Date:

Sunday, March 09, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.



Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #142 - Part II -- drop by for an hour or 5 hours anytime between and 4-9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 1,500 copies to prisoners and subscribers in all 50 US states.