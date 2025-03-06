top
Palestine San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

The UC UPTE AFSCME Strike & Palestine: Connecting the War on UC Workers with the Genocide

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 12:18PM
During the UC AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA strike against union busting and slave labor wages workers drew the connections between the strike and the struggle in Palestine. The UPTE CWA leadership tried to shutdown members who had an educational about connecting the dots between the strike and the genocide in Gaza.
During the UC AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA strike against union busting and slave labor wages workers drew the connections between the strike...
Sixty thousand members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 went on an unfair labor practice
strike against the UC management and Regents. UC has been engaged on a union busting
campaign against the workers and unions over their fight for living wages and proper and
safe staffing at the University and UC hospitals. Joining in support of the strike were UPTE
Members For Palestine who had educational events on the connection between the strike
issues and Palestine at both the UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses.

On February 28, 2025, an educational was held by by the committee at UC Mission Bay
campus and the UPTE officials tried to prevent an announcement about the educational
and also used the sound system to block out the educational. The union bureaucracy said that they would not connect the billions spent by the US on genocide with the attack on workers at UC. They also censored a resolution passed by the Local defending Palestinian workers and opposing the relationship with the Zionist corporate trade Histadrut which is supporting the genocide and giving funding to the IDF.

Also SFSU professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is a member of the California Faculty Association
CFA and director of the Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program spoke in solidarity with the striking workers and their unions. The CFA members are also under attack by the CSU management and trustees and face thousands of layoffs. The Newsom appointed board of Trustees and their handpicked CSU presidents are butchering the CSU system laying off thousands of faculty members and closing departments.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/BR2kD-rBzl8
§UC Workers Unite-Stop The Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 12:18PM
sm_uc_unite_the_fight-stop_the_genocide.jpeg
original image (1545x2000)
A statement was distributed to UC striking workers about the connection between their strike and the struggle against the US supported genocide in Gaza. The tens of billions going to the criminal genocide is from US funds that should be going to education, housing and healthcare. The UC Regents and Gavin Newsom and the Democrats have supported the attacks on Palestine activists and are using the apparatus to shutdown solidarity and action.
https://youtu.be/BR2kD-rBzl8
§UPTE Workers For Palestine Table At UCSF Mission Bay Campus
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 12:18PM
sm_ucsf_palestine_table___speaker.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UPTE Workers For Palestine had educational meetings during the UCSF strike on the connection between the strike and the support of the genocide by the US goverment, Democrats, Republicans and the UC Regents who are appointed by Democrat Gavin Newsom
https://youtu.be/BR2kD-rBzl8
§Newsom & Harris War Mongers & Supporters Of Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Mar 6, 2025 12:18PM
sm_newsom___harris.jpg
original image (3000x2129)
Governor Gavin Newsom who appoints UC Regents and is on the board of the Regents has joined with Kamala Harris to support the criminal US policy of funding the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the pogroms in the West Bank. He is also supporting the union busting by the UC Regents against UC workers who are being attacked by management with unfair labor practices. The UC Regents with Newsom's support is spending millions on union busting lawyers to attack the workers and their unions.
https://youtu.be/BR2kD-rBzl8
