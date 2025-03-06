During the UC AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA strike against union busting and slave labor wages workers drew the connections between the strike and the struggle in Palestine. The UPTE CWA leadership tried to shutdown members who had an educational about connecting the dots between the strike and the genocide in Gaza.

Sixty thousand members of CWA UPTE and AFSCME 3299 went on an unfair labor practicestrike against the UC management and Regents. UC has been engaged on a union bustingcampaign against the workers and unions over their fight for living wages and proper andsafe staffing at the University and UC hospitals. Joining in support of the strike were UPTEMembers For Palestine who had educational events on the connection between the strikeissues and Palestine at both the UCSF Parnassus and Mission Bay campuses.On February 28, 2025, an educational was held by by the committee at UC Mission Baycampus and the UPTE officials tried to prevent an announcement about the educationaland also used the sound system to block out the educational. The union bureaucracy said that they would not connect the billions spent by the US on genocide with the attack on workers at UC. They also censored a resolution passed by the Local defending Palestinian workers and opposing the relationship with the Zionist corporate trade Histadrut which is supporting the genocide and giving funding to the IDF.Also SFSU professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is a member of the California Faculty AssociationCFA and director of the Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program spoke in solidarity with the striking workers and their unions. The CFA members are also under attack by the CSU management and trustees and face thousands of layoffs. The Newsom appointed board of Trustees and their handpicked CSU presidents are butchering the CSU system laying off thousands of faculty members and closing departments.Production of Labor Video Project