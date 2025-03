STAND UP FOR SCIENCE!Protest website: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/ Science at Cal stands in solidarity with the academics, students, and activists at UC Berkeley and across the nation, joining the Stand Up for Science movement with events planned in all 50 states.UC Berkeley’s protest will take place at Upper Sproul on Friday, March 7th, 2025 between noon and 1 pm. This is a family-friendly event. All are welcome and encouraged to attend! Visit their website for updated information, speaker line-up, call for volunteers, and more.Schedule of events:11:45 a.m.: Gather (bring your own signs and posters)Noon: Community speeches12:45 p.m.: March through campusCurrent speakers include:--Nobel laureate and UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna--Albany Mayor Robin Lopez--Distinguished Professor of Economics Edward Miguel--Director of the Lawrence Hall of Science Rena DorphAnd many more academics: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/ From Stand Up for Science website:Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all peopleGet loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/ 1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science#standupforscience2025#sciencenotsilence#scienceforallThis event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/