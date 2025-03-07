From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UC Berkeley: Stand Up for Science Protest & March
Date:
Friday, March 07, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stand Up for Science - UC Berkeley
Location Details:
Upper Sproul Plaza - UC Berkeley
Enter campus onto Sather Rd from Bancroft Way
Berkeley, CA
BART: Downtown Berkeley Station
Enter campus onto Sather Rd from Bancroft Way
Berkeley, CA
BART: Downtown Berkeley Station
STAND UP FOR SCIENCE!
Protest website: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/
Science at Cal stands in solidarity with the academics, students, and activists at UC Berkeley and across the nation, joining the Stand Up for Science movement with events planned in all 50 states.
UC Berkeley’s protest will take place at Upper Sproul on Friday, March 7th, 2025 between noon and 1 pm. This is a family-friendly event. All are welcome and encouraged to attend! Visit their website for updated information, speaker line-up, call for volunteers, and more.
Schedule of events:
11:45 a.m.: Gather (bring your own signs and posters)
Noon: Community speeches
12:45 p.m.: March through campus
Current speakers include:
--Nobel laureate and UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna
--Albany Mayor Robin Lopez
--Distinguished Professor of Economics Edward Miguel
--Director of the Lawrence Hall of Science Rena Dorph
And many more academics: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/
From Stand Up for Science website:
Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.
We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all people
Get loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!
POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/
1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science
2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding
3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science
#standupforscience2025
#sciencenotsilence
#scienceforall
This event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/
Protest website: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/
Science at Cal stands in solidarity with the academics, students, and activists at UC Berkeley and across the nation, joining the Stand Up for Science movement with events planned in all 50 states.
UC Berkeley’s protest will take place at Upper Sproul on Friday, March 7th, 2025 between noon and 1 pm. This is a family-friendly event. All are welcome and encouraged to attend! Visit their website for updated information, speaker line-up, call for volunteers, and more.
Schedule of events:
11:45 a.m.: Gather (bring your own signs and posters)
Noon: Community speeches
12:45 p.m.: March through campus
Current speakers include:
--Nobel laureate and UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna
--Albany Mayor Robin Lopez
--Distinguished Professor of Economics Edward Miguel
--Director of the Lawrence Hall of Science Rena Dorph
And many more academics: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com/
From Stand Up for Science website:
Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.
We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all people
Get loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!
POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/
1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science
2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding
3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science
#standupforscience2025
#sciencenotsilence
#scienceforall
This event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/
For more information: https://www.standup4scienceberkeley.com
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 5, 2025 9:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network