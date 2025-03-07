From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Alto: Stand Up for Science Protest Rally
Date:
Friday, March 07, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stand Up for Science
Location Details:
Lytton Plaza
University Ave. and Emerson Street
Palo Alto
University Ave. and Emerson Street
Palo Alto
We’re Standing Up for Science – because science is for everyone! On March 7, 2025, we rally, march and walkout nationwide to defend science as a public good and pillar of social, political, and economic progress.
Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.
We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all people
Get loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!
POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/
1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science
2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding
3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science
#standupforscience2025
#sciencenotsilence
#scienceforall
This event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/
Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.
We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all people
Get loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!
POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/
1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science
2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding
3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science
#standupforscience2025
#sciencenotsilence
#scienceforall
This event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/
For more information: https://allevents.in/palo%20alto/stand-up-...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 5, 2025 9:27PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network