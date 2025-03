We’re Standing Up for Science – because science is for everyone! On March 7, 2025, we rally, march and walkout nationwide to defend science as a public good and pillar of social, political, and economic progress.Our federal scientific agencies – NIH, NSF, NOAA, NASA, CDC, EPA, USDA, USFS, and others – are under unprecedented attack by the Trump administration.We call on policymakers, institutions, and the scientific community to uphold the integrity of science, protect its accessibility, and ensure its benefits serve all peopleGet loud and tell everyone why you’re Standing Up for Science!POLICY GOALS: https://standupforscience2025.org/our-policy-goals/ 1. End Censorship and Political Interference in Science2. Secure and Expand Scientific Funding3. Defend Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in Science#standupforscience2025#sciencenotsilence#scienceforallThis event is part of a Washington D.C. & nationwide day of protest actions to Stand Up for Science: https://standupforscience2025.org/