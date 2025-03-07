From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stand Up for Science: Protest at State Capitol Sacramento
Date:
Friday, March 07, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stand Up for Science 2025
Location Details:
California State Capitol - west steps
10th Street and Capitol Mall street
Sacramento, CA
SCIENCE IS FOR EVERYONE!
Stand Up for Science: Protest Rally in Support of Real Science & Academic Freedom
When: Friday, March 7 at 12 - 4pm
Where: CA State Capitol - west steps of building
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-science-2025-sacramento-ca-state-capitol-west-side-tickets-1250788625449
This protest is part of a nationwide day of action for science: https://standupforscience2025.org/
Join us for The Stand Up For Science 2025 at our Sacramento rally to demand robust, censorship-free science.
Stand Up For Science 2025 is a national day of action calling for robust, interference-free scientific research and policies that ensure science serves everyone. In Washington, DC, state capitals, and cities around the country, people will gather to advocate for continued government support for science, defend against censorship, and push back on attacks against diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in research and education.
Join us March 7th on the West Side of the State Capitol in Sacramento to Stand Up for Science! We now can confirm the California Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry and Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra are CONFIRMED SPEAKERS at our Sacramento Rally. Davis Mayor Bapu Vaitla will also be speaking, in addition to several local scientists and engineers!
Important info: This is a peaceful, non-violent family friendly rally where scientists and their many supporters are gathered in community. Please make sure you do not instigate or escalate any confrontation. If you are not sure you can do this, please do not attend our rally and support us in other ways.
An additional note: Please be aware of a Hwy 50 closure, which is one of the major freeways leading to the rally location. Please plan accordingly.
PROTEST SCHEDULE
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Welcome
The first hour is will be dedicated to allowing people to arrive, chants, sign making, will a fun playlist of music!
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Speeches
Confirmed speakers include CA Senate Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Eric Guerra, Mayor of Davis Bapu Vaitla, Yolo Commission on Climate Action Chair NJ Mvondo, and loc...
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Keep the party going!
The last 90 min will be dedicated to chants and discussions of tangible action items to keep the momentum going. The rally will end at 4pm.
NATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS
https://standupforscience2025.org/
Freedom Together Foundation
Coalition for the Advancement and Application of Psychological Science
American Association of University Professors
Union of Concerned Scientists
Genetics Society of America
United Auto Workers
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-...
► ▼ IMC Network