top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Standing Rock Chair: Energy Transfer's Lawsuit, 'Frivolous' Seeks to Silence Tribe, Allies

by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:22AM
In the case now before the district court in North Dakota, Energy Transfer versus Greenpeace, Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire blasts Energy Transfer with the facts and makes it clear that the Standing Rock Nation led the resistance to Dakota Access Pipeline.
In the case now before the district court in North Dakota, Energy Transfer versus Greenpeace, Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire blast...
original image (871x454)
Standing Rock Chairwoman: Energy Transfer's Lawsuit Against Greenpeace: 'Frivolous,' Seeks to Silence Tribe and Allies

"The Dakota Access Pipeline, referred to in our prophecy as the black snake, has come to harm our land, our water and our people." -- Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, March 4, 2025

STANDING ROCK NATION, North Dakota -- In the case now before the district court in North Dakota, Energy Transfer versus Greenpeace, Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire blasted Energy Transfer with the facts and made it clear that the Standing Rock Nation led the resistance to Dakota Access Pipeline.

Chairwoman Alkire said Dakota Access Pipeline destroyed burial grounds, brought in security forces and law enforcement that brutalized peaceful protesters, and has already had a spill at Standing Rock -- while the pipeline is concealing its devastating safety records.

"From the beginning, Energy Transfer has engaged in a security battle, secrecy battle and propaganda battle against our Tribe," Alkire said.

"It promotes lies and propaganda to discredit our Tribe and our good faith concerns with DAPL’s impacts on our Reservation environment, and the global climate. Part of the attack on our Tribe is to attack our allies."

"Today, Energy Transfer is taking Greenpeace to court, frivolously alleging defamation and seeking money damages, designed to shut down all voice supporting Standing Rock."

"The case is an attempt to silence our Tribe about the truth of what happened at Standing Rock, and the threat posed by DAPL to our land, our water and our people. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will not be silenced."

"DAPL does cross Sioux Nation treaty and aboriginal land for hundreds of miles; there was violence by law enforcement and Energy Transfer security guards and Tribal burials were destroyed."

"They polluted our water before DAPL even went on line. Upon going on line in July 2017, it was reported that at least 356 gallons of oil were released into the environment. So it is important to question DAPL propaganda about how safe the pipeline is."

The trial of Energy Transfer v Greenpeace is ongoing, and is expected to last five weeks. Energy Transfer has called its first witnesses, including Greenpeace staff and a Lakota organizer. The media reports on the biased jury and the petition to North Dakota Supreme Court to have the trial moved out of Mandan, located in Morton County, North Dakota. The district judge refused to allow a public livestream, and refused to recluse himself.

Greenpeace said the $300 million lawsuit aims to bankrupt and shut down Greenpeace, while denying that the resistance to the pipeline was Indigenous-led.

Read Standing Rock Chairwoman Janet Alkire's statement at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/standing-rock-chair-energy-transfers.html

In the news:

North Dakota Monitor's reporter Mary Steurer reports daily from the courtroom:

Lakota Witness: Most Tribal Nations didn't know who Greenpeace was
https://northdakotamonitor.com/tag/energy-transfer-v-greenpeace/

Greenpeace asks court to move trial to Fargo
https://northdakotamonitor.com/tag/energy-transfer-v-greenpeace/

Daily court coverage: Greenpeace staff testifies
https://northdakotamonitor.com/tag/energy-transfer-v-greenpeace/

The Guardian: Most jurors in pipeline case against Greenpeace have fossil fuel industry ties
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/27/greenpeace-dapl-jurors
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/sta...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:22AM
screenshot_2025-03-05_2.12.09_am.png
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/sta...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:22AM
sm_image-64.jpeg
original image (800x540)
The Morton County Sheriff relied on his friend who headed up the National Sheriff's Association in North Dakota to bring militarized law enforcement to Standing Rock, according to the Sheriff's deposition in the previous trial, North Dakota v USA. Documents show TigerSwan, mercenaries hired by Energy Transfer, gave regular briefings to law enforcement and headed up DAPL security, after arriving in Standing Rock in September of 2016. The North Dakota regulatory board ruled that TigerSwan operated without a license, and the court upheld the release of 50,000 of TigerSwan's spy documents of Standing Rock and Iowa camps, and elsewhere, to the public. Photo Rob Wilson Photography, Standing Rock 2016.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/sta...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:22AM
download.jpeg
Dakota Access Pipeline security and hired dog handlers unleashed attack dogs on women and children, while the pipeline bulldozed burial grounds on Sept. 3, 2016
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/sta...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:22AM
sm_ocetieviction.jpg
original image (960x540)
Heavily armed militarized law enforcement terrorized peaceful protesters of Dakota Access Pipeline at the camp in Standing Rock in February of 2017.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/03/sta...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$370.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code