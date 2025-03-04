3/11/25 Fukushima Action In SF 14 Years After The Meltdowns-No More Nukes In JapanDate and Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2024 1:00 pm NoonSF Japanese Consulate, 275 Battery St, SF (a few blocks from BART Embarcadero station)No Nuclear Plants & Nuclear Weapons In JapanOn the 14th anniversary of the man made disaster in Fukushima, the catastrophe continues. Over 800 pounds of radioactive waste continues to reside in the broken nuclear plants and it may be 30 years before they are removed and the site is “decontaminated”. The previous Prime Minister Abe lied to the International Olympics Committee that it had already been “decontaminated” but this obviously not the case.The Japanese government and TEPCO despite opposition of people in Japan, Asia and around the world is also continuing to release millions of tons of tritium into the Pacific Ocean. This is contaminating our oceans and the government is not only going forward but has opened fourteen NUKE Plants. The government is remilitarizing Japan and is sending armaments around the world. In another major earthquake, the entire island is in danger as well as the world from more meltdowns.The Japanese Shigeru Ishiba government is also working with the US and Korea to militarize Asia and surround China to prepare for war. They are continuing to build and expand US military bases in Okinawa and threatening the people of Japan with the dangerous Osprey helicopters that fly in the middle of major cities and in Okinawa ignoring the dangers to the people of Japan and Okinawa.There continue to be helicopter crashes terrorizing the people of Okinawa. They continue to oppose the military occupation and rapes and terror of the people of the Island.Let us join together to demand the No More Nukes, No restarting NUKE plants and opposing US Korea war militarization in Asia.Date and Time : Tuesday March 11, 2024 1:00 pm NoonSF Japanese Consulate, 275 Battery St, SF (a few blocks from BART Embacadero station)Please Bring Signs, Banners and InstrumentsNo Nukes Action, Tuesday Jun 11th Global Day of Action To Oppose Restarting The Nuclear Plants