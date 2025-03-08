From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day: Unite & Resist
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Find an action near you:
https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/international-women-s-day-unite-resist
International Women’s Day: Unite & Resist
This International Women’s Day, let’s build and strengthen the relationships we’ll need to face what’s ahead—together. Whether it’s a local protest, a community meeting, block party, rally, potluck, BBQ, or a casual coffee meetup, the goal is the same: connect with your neighbors, build community, and create the networks we’ll need to resist fascism and the takeover of our freedoms.
Events have been organized for March 7 & 8. Find an action near you:
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 9:27PM
