Call to Refuse Fascism Ahead of Trump Address to Congress by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (03-04) – Activists gathered outside across from the Capitol prior to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress this evening in an event titled “Refuse Fascism.” The anticipated Trump-a-thon of the usual self-aggrandizement of his accomplishments in the past two weeks will not list how he has failed to “lower grocery prices on day one,” or how Elon Musk acting as a co-president has destroyed many vital and important departments and programs along with people’s lives through his own personal fiefdom, DOGE.

WASHINGTON (03-04) – Activists gathered outside across from the Capitol prior to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress this evening in an event titled “Refuse Fascism.” The anticipated Trump-a-thon of the usual self-aggrandizement of his accomplishments in the past two weeks will not list how he has failed to “lower grocery prices on day one,” or how Elon Musk acting as a co-president has destroyed many vital and important departments and programs along with people’s lives through his own personal fiefdom, DOGE.



Nor for that matter will Trump broach his authoritarian MAGA “accomplishments” that Refuse Fascism lists as “terrorizing immigrants, purging the federal government, defying court orders, gutting the rule of law, threatening any country that doesn’t submit to US power,” appointing himself as director of the Kennedy Center or how Musk fired and then tried four days later to rehire some of the 350 nuclear weapons program workers in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) part of the Energy Department. He only did so after realizing in his haste that their work is vital to our national interests and security including that of a major almost $800 billion nuclear weapons modernization program, the nuclear stockpile and in managing highly radioactive waste sites.



The non-violent protesters warn that Fascism, like boiling a frog in water starts with cold water that gradually gets hotter until it is too late to escape. In saying that “Fascist rule, must be stopped before it becomes entrenched across government and society, a fascist government is never legitimate, because nothing decent can be accomplished for humanity and life itself as long as the Trump fascist regime holds power.”



Refuse Fascism also charges Congress in not upholding their oath of office to support and defend the constitution by standing up to Trump’s unconstitutional actions. Warning, too, that in a world being overcome by a significant climate change crisis combined with nuclear armed nations saber rattling at each other’s throats, we are now living in extraordinarily dangerous times.



Among the protesters was a large group of Ukraine supporters calling for the continued backing by the US in supplying financial aid and military weapons in their fight of the war thrust upon them by Putin in 2022. Trump arrogantly sabotaged the meeting over critical minerals with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Ukraine when he and Vice President J.D. Vance lectured Zelenskyy for being “ungrateful” for America’s support and for not wearing a suit in the Oval Office, a thoroughly revealing Trump-plomacy tactic to belittle those around him whom he feels superior, too, and wants to control.



A few MAGA counter protesters among the crowd disagreed with further assistance for Ukraine by barking loudly at the pro-Ukraine demonstrators proclaiming that they “Should go back to Ukraine and fight the Russians without US assistance.”



“No in the Name of Humanity, we Refuse to Accept A Fascist America!” promises to stay the course and in the streets in overturning the Trump/MAGA drive to transform our democracy into a Trump-run Fascist state. One sign said it all, “No King.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

