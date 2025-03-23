From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resistance Comedy
Date:
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lisa Geduldig
Email:
Location Details:
Eclectic Box SF
446 Valencia St (btwn 15th & 16th St)
San Francisco, CA 94103
One block from 16th & Mission BART and Hoff Parking Garage.
446 Valencia St (btwn 15th & 16th St)
San Francisco, CA 94103
One block from 16th & Mission BART and Hoff Parking Garage.
Resistance Comedy is a new monthly comedy series that will take place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box SF, an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District.
The series is produced by comedian/comedy producer, Lisa Geduldig, best known for Kung Pao Kosher Comedy
Surviving, staying sane, and resisting under the Drumpf-Muskrat regime is going to also mean taking time for laughter and community. Comedy is a form of resistance. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing vital work to save our democracy.
Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization: civil rights, immigration rights, trans rights…
Partial proceeds from the series’ kick off show on Sunday, March 23, 2025 will benefit the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). The ACLU is currently in courts and communities across the country to protect everyone’s rights during this unprecedented time. http://www.ACLU.org
Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 7pm
Features Dhaya Lakshminarayanan, Orion Levine, Carla Clayy, Bob McIntyre, and Lisa Geduldig
Tickets: $27.50 - $54 (including all fees), whatever you want to pay. Gen. Adm.
http://Www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resistance-Comedy
Mark your calendars for the rest of the 2025 shows. All shows are on Sundays at 7pm. Line-ups and benefiting orgs TO COME.
Sun April 20 (Easter Sunday)
Sun May 11 (Mother’s Day)
Sun June 1
Sun July 13
Sun Aug 24
Sun Sept 28
Sun Oct 19
Sun Nov 23
For more information: http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resistance-Co...
