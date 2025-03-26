"How to Survive a War Zone" - Understanding Gaza Film Series

Date:

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival

Location Details:

SEIU Local 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz

Reel Work Labor Film Festival Presents



UNDERSTANDING GAZA FILM SERIES



Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone (60 minutes)

BBC documentary revealing daily life during the war from a young person's perspective, narrated by a 14 year old boy, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, shows the Gazan's incredible resilience.

Israeli Dissidents Taking Action For Palestine (14 minutes)



Compelling interview with two Israeli dissidents took part in a Palestine Action siege of the Elbit HQ in Bristol, UK. Elbit is the largest weapons manufacturer in Israel and uses Gaza as their testing lab.



Facilitated discussion to follow the films.



Admission by voluntary donation.



Same program in Watsonville on Tues Mar 25, 7pm at Somos Café, 112 East Beach St.