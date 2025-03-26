From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"How to Survive a War Zone" - Understanding Gaza Film Series
Date:
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU Local 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Reel Work Labor Film Festival Presents
UNDERSTANDING GAZA FILM SERIES
Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone (60 minutes)
BBC documentary revealing daily life during the war from a young person's perspective, narrated by a 14 year old boy, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, shows the Gazan's incredible resilience.
Israeli Dissidents Taking Action For Palestine (14 minutes)
Compelling interview with two Israeli dissidents took part in a Palestine Action siege of the Elbit HQ in Bristol, UK. Elbit is the largest weapons manufacturer in Israel and uses Gaza as their testing lab.
Facilitated discussion to follow the films.
Admission by voluntary donation.
Same program in Watsonville on Tues Mar 25, 7pm at Somos Café, 112 East Beach St.
UNDERSTANDING GAZA FILM SERIES
Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone (60 minutes)
BBC documentary revealing daily life during the war from a young person's perspective, narrated by a 14 year old boy, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, shows the Gazan's incredible resilience.
Israeli Dissidents Taking Action For Palestine (14 minutes)
Compelling interview with two Israeli dissidents took part in a Palestine Action siege of the Elbit HQ in Bristol, UK. Elbit is the largest weapons manufacturer in Israel and uses Gaza as their testing lab.
Facilitated discussion to follow the films.
Admission by voluntary donation.
Same program in Watsonville on Tues Mar 25, 7pm at Somos Café, 112 East Beach St.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2049472378...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 5:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network