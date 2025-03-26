top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

"How to Survive a War Zone" - Understanding Gaza Film Series

SEIU Local 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
original image (1280x800)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU Local 521 Union Hall, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Reel Work Labor Film Festival Presents

UNDERSTANDING GAZA FILM SERIES

Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone (60 minutes)
BBC documentary revealing daily life during the war from a young person's perspective, narrated by a 14 year old boy, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, shows the Gazan's incredible resilience.
Israeli Dissidents Taking Action For Palestine (14 minutes)

Compelling interview with two Israeli dissidents took part in a Palestine Action siege of the Elbit HQ in Bristol, UK. Elbit is the largest weapons manufacturer in Israel and uses Gaza as their testing lab.

Facilitated discussion to follow the films.

Admission by voluntary donation.

Same program in Watsonville on Tues Mar 25, 7pm at Somos Café, 112 East Beach St.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2049472378...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 5:40PM
