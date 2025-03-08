From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest
Saturday, March 08, 2025
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Protest
Women's March website
California State Capitol Park
1300 L Street
Sacramento, CA, 95814
On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to fight back against the fascist takeover. Join us to defend our rights, our bodies, and our future.
No permission needed—just show up and bring others.
This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States (https://www.womensmarch.com/)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 4:47PM
