Corte Madera Protest: Central Marin Women United for Equal Rights & Justice
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Corte Madera Town Park
498 Tamalpais Drive
Corte Madera, CA, 94925
On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to demand equal rights, defend freedom of choice, demand a better future for our daughters, fight back against injustice, denounce discrimination, and speak up for oppressed women and victims of violence everywhere.
Please join as we raise our voices at this time of unprecedented attacks on our freedoms, honor courageous women everywhere who have fought and continue to fight for our freedoms, and build connections for the fight ahead.
Bring your own sign or arrive at 10:00 AM to make one.
Rally/march starts at 11:00 AM
Event ends at around noon to 12:30 PM
Please note there is another event in Sausalito the same day from 2 - 3:30 PM, if that works better for you: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/international-women-s-day-unite-resist-in-marin-county
This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States (https://www.womensmarch.com/)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/cent...
