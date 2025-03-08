From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sausalito: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Dunphy Park - Sausalito
1600 Bridgeway
Sausalito , CA, 94904
On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to fight back against the fascist takeover.
Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Dunphy Park - Sausalito
GO HERE: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/international-women-s-day-unite-resist-in-marin-county
Join us to defend our rights, our bodies, and our future. Come meet other like minded folks. Get creative with signs and invite your friends and neighbors.
We must save our democracy! Power to the people!
Some are encouraged to walk downtown and back to raise awareness and gain support for the movement.
All humans welcome! Please note this is a peaceful protest.
Please note there is another event in Corte Madera the same day from 11am - 12:30! If that works better for you (https://action.womensmarch.com/events/central-marin-women-united-for-equal-rights-and-justice)
This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States (https://www.womensmarch.com/)
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 4:37PM
