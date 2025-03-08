top
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections Womyn

Sausalito: International Women's Day - Unite & Resist Protest

Dunphy Park - Sausalito 1600 Bridgeway Sausalito , CA, 94904
original image (732x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Dunphy Park - Sausalito
1600 Bridgeway
Sausalito , CA, 94904
On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to fight back against the fascist takeover.

Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Dunphy Park - Sausalito

GO HERE: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/international-women-s-day-unite-resist-in-marin-county


Join us to defend our rights, our bodies, and our future. Come meet other like minded folks. Get creative with signs and invite your friends and neighbors.

We must save our democracy! Power to the people!

Some are encouraged to walk downtown and back to raise awareness and gain support for the movement.

All humans welcome! Please note this is a peaceful protest.

Please note there is another event in Corte Madera the same day from 11am - 12:30! If that works better for you (https://action.womensmarch.com/events/central-marin-women-united-for-equal-rights-and-justice)

This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States (https://www.womensmarch.com/)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 4:37PM
