top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/8/2025
East Bay Government & Elections Womyn

Oakland: International Women's Day Protest - Stop the War on Women & LGBTQ+ Now!

Lake Merritt Columns 577 Grand Avenue Oakland, CA 94610
original image (1084x480)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Facism NorCal (RefuseFascism.org)
Location Details:
Lake Merritt Columns
577 Grand Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
International Women’s Day 2025

Protest Nationwide and at Oakland's Lake Merritt to Demand:

Stop the War on Women and LGBTQ People!

Dater & time: Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM

Location: Lake Merritt Columns

Volunteers needed for this protest (no experience necessary)! Join a Zoom organizing meeting. DM @refusefascism.norcal on Instagram or email revcomcorps.bay [at] gmail.com.


PROTEST

The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!

In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!

Trump rode into his second term on a wave of unbridled misogyny. Vengeful bro-culture. Sexualized “Daddy’s Home” patriarchy. All this in a country where Trump’s fascist Supreme Court picks already ripped away abortion rights, turning women into second-class citizens. Tens of thousands of women have had their lives foreclosed through forced motherhood. Women brought to the brink of death, or dying, from sepsis.

Christian fascists at the heart of MAGA are determined not only to ban abortion nationwide, but even to ban birth control. Their violent patriarchal order means forcing LGBTQ people back into the closet and targets on the backs of trans people with genocidal implications.

The open and brutal subjugation of women to men in all realms of society and life, and the total erasure of LGBTQ people, are major pillars of Trump/MAGA fascism. It is Trump blaming plane crashes on DEI. It is JD Vance denigrating women who don’t have children. And these towering misogynists have the audacity to claim their attacks on trans people are in the name of “protecting women.”

NO! HELL NO! The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!

Look at what this regime has done in just four weeks! Open white supremacy. Xenophobia. Threats against whole countries. Demonizing group after group and gutting civil and democratic rights – to make everyone left standing helpless to oppose their total domination. Much worse is to come if we do not wage a massive and unrelenting struggle to stop Trump/MAGA fascism.

Now is the time to stand up, resist, protest, to call millions into the streets, in growing numbers, again and again and again, until Trump/MAGA fascism is driven from power.

International Women’s Day must be a day to fill the streets in towns and cities across the country with everyone who cares about women and LGBTQ people, everyone who refuses to be silent, everyone who doesn’t want a fascist America,. We won’t go back. We won’t submit.

We say: NO! In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!

Stop the War on Women and LGBTQ People!

The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!

Join today to become a volunteer yourself. No experience necessary.

Follow @RefuseFascism.Norcal
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 4:21PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code