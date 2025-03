International Women’s Day 2025Protest Nationwide and at Oakland's Lake Merritt to Demand:Stop the War on Women and LGBTQ People!Dater & time: Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1:00 PMLocation: Lake Merritt ColumnsVolunteers needed for this protest (no experience necessary)! Join a Zoom organizing meeting. DM @refusefascism.norcal on Instagram or email revcomcorps.bay [at] gmail.com PROTESTThe Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!Trump rode into his second term on a wave of unbridled misogyny. Vengeful bro-culture. Sexualized “Daddy’s Home” patriarchy. All this in a country where Trump’s fascist Supreme Court picks already ripped away abortion rights, turning women into second-class citizens. Tens of thousands of women have had their lives foreclosed through forced motherhood. Women brought to the brink of death, or dying, from sepsis.Christian fascists at the heart of MAGA are determined not only to ban abortion nationwide, but even to ban birth control. Their violent patriarchal order means forcing LGBTQ people back into the closet and targets on the backs of trans people with genocidal implications.The open and brutal subjugation of women to men in all realms of society and life, and the total erasure of LGBTQ people, are major pillars of Trump/MAGA fascism. It is Trump blaming plane crashes on DEI. It is JD Vance denigrating women who don’t have children. And these towering misogynists have the audacity to claim their attacks on trans people are in the name of “protecting women.”NO! HELL NO! The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!Look at what this regime has done in just four weeks! Open white supremacy. Xenophobia. Threats against whole countries. Demonizing group after group and gutting civil and democratic rights – to make everyone left standing helpless to oppose their total domination. Much worse is to come if we do not wage a massive and unrelenting struggle to stop Trump/MAGA fascism.Now is the time to stand up, resist, protest, to call millions into the streets, in growing numbers, again and again and again, until Trump/MAGA fascism is driven from power.International Women’s Day must be a day to fill the streets in towns and cities across the country with everyone who cares about women and LGBTQ people, everyone who refuses to be silent, everyone who doesn’t want a fascist America,. We won’t go back. We won’t submit.We say: NO! In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!Stop the War on Women and LGBTQ People!The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!Join today to become a volunteer yourself. No experience necessary.Follow @RefuseFascism.Norcal