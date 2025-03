On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to fight back against the fascist takeover. Join us to defend our rights, our bodies, and our future.No permission needed—just show up and bring others.Meet at Union Square, on the corner of Stockton and Geary, at 10:00 am.This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States ( https://www.womensmarch.com/