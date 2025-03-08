From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Rosa: International Women's Day of Resistance Protest
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Old Courthouse Square
at 3rd St. and Santa Rosa Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA, 95404
On International Women’s Day, we’re taking to the streets to fight back against the fascist takeover. Join us to defend our rights, our bodies, and our future.
No permission needed—just show up and bring others. All are welcome!
This event is part of a nationwide International Women's Day of Resistance with protests happening throughout the United States (https://www.womensmarch.com/)
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 4:05PM
