San Francisco: Protesta por el Día Internacional de la Mujers / Intl. Women's Day Protest

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March website

Location Details:

Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco

532 Folsom Street

San Francisco, CA, 94105

Bienvenidos a este día de lucha, memoria y resistencia.



El 8 de marzo, nos reuniremos en San Francisco y en todo el mundo para alzar nuestras voces por la igualdad, la justicia y el derecho a vivir libres de violencia y opresión. Estamos aquí por los que nos precedieron, por los que estamos aquí hoy y por los que vendrán. Que nuestra presencia en las calles resuene con fuerza, porque juntos somos imparables.



Esta protesta es específicamente para las mujeres mexicanas, pero todas son bienvenidas a unirse a nosotras en solidaridad. Sin embargo, esta vez, el llamado es solo para mujeres. Los niños son bienvenidos.



-------------------------



Welcome to this day of struggle, memory, and resistance.



On March 8th, we will gather in San Francisco and around the world to raise our voices for equality, justice, and the right to live free from violence and oppression. We are here for those who came before us, for those of us here today, and for those who will come. May our presence in the streets resonate with strength, because together we are unstoppable.



This protest is specifically for Mexican women, but everyone is welcome to unite with us in solidarity. However, this time, the call is for women only. Children are welcome.