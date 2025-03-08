top
View events for the week of 3/8/2025
San Francisco En Español Government & Elections Racial Justice Womyn

San Francisco: Protesta por el Día Internacional de la Mujers / Intl. Women's Day Protest

Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco 532 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA, 94105
original image (732x751)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March website
Location Details:
Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco
532 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA, 94105
Bienvenidos a este día de lucha, memoria y resistencia.

El 8 de marzo, nos reuniremos en San Francisco y en todo el mundo para alzar nuestras voces por la igualdad, la justicia y el derecho a vivir libres de violencia y opresión. Estamos aquí por los que nos precedieron, por los que estamos aquí hoy y por los que vendrán. Que nuestra presencia en las calles resuene con fuerza, porque juntos somos imparables.

Esta protesta es específicamente para las mujeres mexicanas, pero todas son bienvenidas a unirse a nosotras en solidaridad. Sin embargo, esta vez, el llamado es solo para mujeres. Los niños son bienvenidos.

-------------------------

Welcome to this day of struggle, memory, and resistance.

On March 8th, we will gather in San Francisco and around the world to raise our voices for equality, justice, and the right to live free from violence and oppression. We are here for those who came before us, for those of us here today, and for those who will come. May our presence in the streets resonate with strength, because together we are unstoppable.

This protest is specifically for Mexican women, but everyone is welcome to unite with us in solidarity. However, this time, the call is for women only. Children are welcome.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/8m-e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 3:59PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
