top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/9/2025
Palestine International Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Webinar: Raid on the Educational Bookshop

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Green Olive Tours
Location Details:
Online
Register at: https://greenolivetours.com/online-events/the-raid-on-the-educational-bookshop/

Join us for a public webinar with Ahmad Muna discussing the raid on the Educational Bookshop. Last month occupation forces raided the Educational Bookshop in Jerusalem, confiscated and damaged hundreds of books, and arrested booksellers Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna.

The police raid follows the large-scale destruction of Palestinian cultural infrastructure in Gaza, the censorship of the Al-Saraya Theater before a screening of the speculative documentary Lyd in Jaffa this October, and a larger history of looting and confiscation of Palestinian books stretching back to the 70,000 siezed from homes during the 1948 Nakba and wrongly held today under the custody of the National Library of Israel as "Abandoned Property."

Ahmad Muna is one of the owners of the Educational Bookshop, which has functioned since 1984 as a cultural, political, and literary center in Jerusalem. The bookshop presents a wide variety of Palestinian scholarly titles and frequently hosts workshops, lectures, and educational events. He will speak with us about the recent raid on the bookshop, his arrest alongside Mahmoud, and the broader context of cultural repression today.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 10:27AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code