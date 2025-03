Register at: https://greenolivetours.com/online-events/the-raid-on-the-educational-bookshop/ Join us for a public webinar with Ahmad Muna discussing the raid on the Educational Bookshop. Last month occupation forces raided the Educational Bookshop in Jerusalem, confiscated and damaged hundreds of books, and arrested booksellers Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna.The police raid follows the large-scale destruction of Palestinian cultural infrastructure in Gaza, the censorship of the Al-Saraya Theater before a screening of the speculative documentary Lyd in Jaffa this October, and a larger history of looting and confiscation of Palestinian books stretching back to the 70,000 siezed from homes during the 1948 Nakba and wrongly held today under the custody of the National Library of Israel as "Abandoned Property."Ahmad Muna is one of the owners of the Educational Bookshop, which has functioned since 1984 as a cultural, political, and literary center in Jerusalem. The bookshop presents a wide variety of Palestinian scholarly titles and frequently hosts workshops, lectures, and educational events. He will speak with us about the recent raid on the bookshop, his arrest alongside Mahmoud, and the broader context of cultural repression today.