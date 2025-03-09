From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Raid on the Educational Bookshop
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Green Olive Tours
Location Details:
Online
Register at: https://greenolivetours.com/online-events/the-raid-on-the-educational-bookshop/
Join us for a public webinar with Ahmad Muna discussing the raid on the Educational Bookshop. Last month occupation forces raided the Educational Bookshop in Jerusalem, confiscated and damaged hundreds of books, and arrested booksellers Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna.
The police raid follows the large-scale destruction of Palestinian cultural infrastructure in Gaza, the censorship of the Al-Saraya Theater before a screening of the speculative documentary Lyd in Jaffa this October, and a larger history of looting and confiscation of Palestinian books stretching back to the 70,000 siezed from homes during the 1948 Nakba and wrongly held today under the custody of the National Library of Israel as "Abandoned Property."
Ahmad Muna is one of the owners of the Educational Bookshop, which has functioned since 1984 as a cultural, political, and literary center in Jerusalem. The bookshop presents a wide variety of Palestinian scholarly titles and frequently hosts workshops, lectures, and educational events. He will speak with us about the recent raid on the bookshop, his arrest alongside Mahmoud, and the broader context of cultural repression today.
Join us for a public webinar with Ahmad Muna discussing the raid on the Educational Bookshop. Last month occupation forces raided the Educational Bookshop in Jerusalem, confiscated and damaged hundreds of books, and arrested booksellers Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna.
The police raid follows the large-scale destruction of Palestinian cultural infrastructure in Gaza, the censorship of the Al-Saraya Theater before a screening of the speculative documentary Lyd in Jaffa this October, and a larger history of looting and confiscation of Palestinian books stretching back to the 70,000 siezed from homes during the 1948 Nakba and wrongly held today under the custody of the National Library of Israel as "Abandoned Property."
Ahmad Muna is one of the owners of the Educational Bookshop, which has functioned since 1984 as a cultural, political, and literary center in Jerusalem. The bookshop presents a wide variety of Palestinian scholarly titles and frequently hosts workshops, lectures, and educational events. He will speak with us about the recent raid on the bookshop, his arrest alongside Mahmoud, and the broader context of cultural repression today.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 10:27AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network