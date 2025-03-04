Tibetan National Uprising Day!

Date:

Monday, March 10, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Friends of Tibet, many others

Phone:

5106661355

Location Details:

Begins at Berkeley city hall at 8am for. rally,

moves to SF city hall, then Chinese Consulate, then Union Square. See below for details

March 10 is Tibetan Uprising Day!!!!!



Every March 10th, Tibetans and the world commemorate the March 10 1959 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese military.



Protest the Chinese Occupation of Tibet!!!

Protest the violence against the Tibetan People by the Chinese government and military!!!



Since 1959, China has perpetuated torture, forced sterilizations, forced DNA collecting, re-education camps and boarding schools where children are forcibly indoctrinated so they do not know their culture, language, heritage, and their families.



Rally at Berkeley city hall at 8am,

(2180 Milvia St, Berkeley, a block from the Downtown Berkeley BART station),

then rally at SF city hall at 10am

(1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, SF)

march to Chinese Consulate at 12:30pm

(1450 Laguna St SF)

march to Union Square at 2:30pm



All SF events are close the Powell St BART station



Come Rain or Shine!!!!







