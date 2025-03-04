top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/10/2025
California East Bay San Francisco Racial Justice

Tibetan National Uprising Day!

Begins at Berkeley city hall at 8am for. rally, moves to SF city hall, then Chinese Consulate, then Union Square. See below for details
original image (526x681)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, March 10, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Friends of Tibet, many others
Phone:
5106661355
Location Details:
Begins at Berkeley city hall at 8am for. rally,
moves to SF city hall, then Chinese Consulate, then Union Square. See below for details
March 10 is Tibetan Uprising Day!!!!!

Every March 10th, Tibetans and the world commemorate the March 10 1959 Tibetan uprising against the Chinese military.

Protest the Chinese Occupation of Tibet!!!
Protest the violence against the Tibetan People by the Chinese government and military!!!

Since 1959, China has perpetuated torture, forced sterilizations, forced DNA collecting, re-education camps and boarding schools where children are forcibly indoctrinated so they do not know their culture, language, heritage, and their families.

Rally at Berkeley city hall at 8am,
(2180 Milvia St, Berkeley, a block from the Downtown Berkeley BART station),
then rally at SF city hall at 10am
(1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, SF)
march to Chinese Consulate at 12:30pm
(1450 Laguna St SF)
march to Union Square at 2:30pm

All SF events are close the Powell St BART station

Come Rain or Shine!!!!



For more information: http://www.tanc.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 12:35AM
§
by Bay Area Friends of Tibet, many others
Tue, Mar 4, 2025 12:35AM
dalai_lama.jpg
http://www.tanc.org
§
by Bay Area Friends of Tibet, many others
Tue, Mar 4, 2025 12:35AM
tibetans_protesting.jpg
http://www.tanc.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$365.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code