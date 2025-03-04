Light on Our Democracy

Date:

Tuesday, March 04, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Kathe & Light on Our Democracy

Location Details:

State of California Building, 505 Van Ness at McAllister, San Francisco

outdoors

Instead of tuning in to Trump's address to Congress, come shine a Light on Our Democracy during his speech from 5:30-7pm in front of the State of California Building, 505 Van Ness at McAllister.



Nineteen national sponsors are calling for events across the country to bring people together in reflection and solidarity for the future of our nation and the wellbeing of all of its people. In a peaceful space, we'll stand up for our highest values and our commitment to take care of each other.



At a time when democracy is under threat, we can join countless folks across the country to

affirm civil and human rights and the possibility of a much more perfect union.



Bring a candle or a flashlight. What would you like to shed some light on?