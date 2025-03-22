From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Showing Up for Racial Justice Santa Cruz County - Community Meeting
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
via SURJ Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Quaker Hall, 225 Rooney, Street Santa Cruz
Come join us for our March 2025 Community Meeting! This in-person event will be held at the Santa Cruz Quaker Meeting Hall, March 22, 3-4:45pm. Get ready to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and plan for a successful month ahead. Don't miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and grow together. Mark your calendars and get ready to go in March 2025!
For more information: https://surjsantacruzcounty.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 7:37PM
