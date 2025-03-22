Showing Up for Racial Justice Santa Cruz County - Community Meeting

Date:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

via SURJ Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

Quaker Hall, 225 Rooney, Street Santa Cruz

Come join us for our March 2025 Community Meeting! This in-person event will be held at the Santa Cruz Quaker Meeting Hall, March 22, 3-4:45pm. Get ready to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and plan for a successful month ahead. Don't miss out on this opportunity to network, learn, and grow together. Mark your calendars and get ready to go in March 2025!



Register

bit.ly/meet32225