Zoe Rosenberg will stand trial May 16, 2025 for her rescue of four sick chickens from a Perdue slaughterhouse in Petaluma, CA

Photo: Direct Anction Everywhere

March 3, 2025, Santa Rosa, CA - Factory farm investigator and animal rescuer Zoe Rosenberg was arraigned in the Sonoma County Courthouse Monday morning on her remaining charges, after defense attorneys successfully argued that the evidence does not support a felony burglary charge and prosecutors conceded. Ms. Rosenberg, a 22-year-old UC Berkeley student, was arrested in November 2023 on felony warrants while en route to deliver evidence of animal cruelty at several factory farms to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Her remaining charges are felony conspiracy and four misdemeanors, all stemming from a rescue of four chickens at the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse in June 2023. Ms. Rosenberg’s trial will begin May 16, 2025 in Santa Rosa.

Today, Judge Kenneth Gnoss set another hearing date of April 8th for defense attorneys to submit a motion regarding the affirmative defense of necessity. After this motion is submitted, another date will be set for it to be argued.

Ms. Rosenberg is represented by Chris Carraway, Staff Attorney at the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project . In 2023, Carraway successfully represented another animal rescuer who was acquitted of theft charges for rescuing a bird from a slaughter truck in Merced County.

“At trial, I will be fully transparent about what I’ve done, and what the authorities have failed to do, to help abused animals,” said Zoe Rosenberg. “Hopefully, a jury of my peers will agree that taking an animal who is sick to get medical care is not a crime.”

“If Ms. Rosenberg had rescued a drowning dog from a neighbor’s pool, she would be applauded, not prosecuted,” said Mr. Carraway. “The fact is, California law does not distinguish between rescuing a dog from a pool and rescuing sick and injured chickens from a slaughterhouse. Those who profit off animal agriculture may not like it, but that is the law.”

Petaluma Poultry is a “free range” and partially “organic” subsidiary of Perdue Farms, one of the four largest poultry producers in the United States. It supplies to major grocery chains including Safeway and Trader Joe’s. For years, Ms. Rosenberg and other activists with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) have reported to authorities unlawful animal cruelty at Petaluma Poultry and other county factory farms––as Ms. Rosenberg was doing when she was arrested. DxE says the District Attorney should prosecute animal cruelty and documented public health risks at Petaluma Poultry, rather than targeting a whistleblower who has helped expose these issues. A report from The Press Democrat found that the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse has much higher-than-average rates of salmonella and campylobacter, two pathogens that cause illness in humans.

Investigators with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) enter farms, slaughterhouses, and other facilities to document abuses and rescue sick and injured animals. DxE’s investigatory work has been featured inThe New York Times,WIRED, and Vox . DxE activists have been subjected to FBI raids and felony prosecutions for their investigative work. In 2022, DxE activists won the first-ever acquittal in an open rescue case. Visit DxE onFacebook, Instagram, Twitter and atdirectactioneverywhere.com.

The Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law works to empower and defend animal advocates through activist defense, affirmative litigation, and training law students to join and transform the field of Animal Law. Learn more at AALDP.com and follow us on Twitter/X and Instagram at @AALDP_DU.