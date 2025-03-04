Light for Our Democracy Solidarity Rally in Monterey

Date:

Tuesday, March 04, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Light for Our Democracy

Location Details:

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

Democracy is not just a system of government—it’s the power of the people. It begins with us, our voices, and our votes. At a time when democracy is under threat, we're asking you - and folks across the country - to come together to defend it.



On Tuesday, March 4th, We the People are hosting a gathering in our community, in solidarity with people across the country, to bring people together in reflection, action, and solidarity during the President’s address to Congress on March 4th.



This event will offer a peaceful and unified space to come together for the health of our democracy, the future of our nation, and the well-being of all its people. Please join us!