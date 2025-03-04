From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Light for Our Democracy Solidarity Rally in Monterey
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Light for Our Democracy
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Democracy is not just a system of government—it’s the power of the people. It begins with us, our voices, and our votes. At a time when democracy is under threat, we're asking you - and folks across the country - to come together to defend it.
On Tuesday, March 4th, We the People are hosting a gathering in our community, in solidarity with people across the country, to bring people together in reflection, action, and solidarity during the President’s address to Congress on March 4th.
This event will offer a peaceful and unified space to come together for the health of our democracy, the future of our nation, and the well-being of all its people. Please join us!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/lightfordemocracy/...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 10:23AM
