Monterey: Stop the Tyranny!
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
50501 Movement
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey
Come out for two hours on Tuesday for a Peaceful Protest to support democracy! Bring your flags and signs.
Millions of people in the streets have toppled other oligarchies. Nobody can do it alone, but marching together is our power.
Let’s build a true democracy where every human voice matters more than wealth. Let’s mend our country together. Let’s begin now.
Tuesday March 4th 4-6PM
At Window on The Bay
717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA
50501 Monterey Bay
Contact: 50501monterey [at] gmail.com
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/af4db78c...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 9:54AM
