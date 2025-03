Come out for two hours on Tuesday for a Peaceful Protest to support democracy! Bring your flags and signs.Millions of people in the streets have toppled other oligarchies. Nobody can do it alone, but marching together is our power.Let’s build a true democracy where every human voice matters more than wealth. Let’s mend our country together. Let’s begin now.Tuesday March 4th 4-6PMAt Window on The Bay717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA50501 Monterey BayContact: 50501monterey [at] gmail.com