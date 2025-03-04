From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Salinas: Unite Against Oppression & Dictatorship!
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement
Location Details:
200 Lincoln Avenue, 93901, Salinas
This is a peaceful protest to demand that our representatives do all that they can for fight the COUP that is occurring in the White House. The State of the Union is in peril!!
Bring your signs and your water. There will be limited signs to borrow for the event. Salinas council will begin at 4pm, so we be there to show them we want justice.
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
Bring your signs and your water. There will be limited signs to borrow for the event. Salinas council will begin at 4pm, so we be there to show them we want justice.
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/4425cddd...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 9:48AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network