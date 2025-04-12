Free for All: The Public Library Screening and Discussion

Date:

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Public Libraries

Location Details:

Fireside Community Room, Scotts Valley Branch Library, 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley

In celebration of National Library Week, SCPL invites you to take a deep dive into the world of Libraries. Free for All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today's librarians who service the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans, meet those who created a civic institution where everything is free and the doors are open to all.



Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is recommended, and drop-ins are welcome.