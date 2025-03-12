Battery Energy Storage System Protest!

Date:

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Never Again Moss Landing

Location Details:

Courtyard Marriott Santa Cruz, 313 Riverside Avenue, Santa Cruz

CLOSE THE MOSS LANDING LITHIUM-ION BATTERY STORAGE FACILITY (BESS)



Rally outside the California Coastal Commission Wednesday, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00 am



Please join us to protest in front of the Coastal Commission meeting. We need to let them know we do not want this plant online and will be passing out flyers showing the map of sick residents and our contamination areas. We will have signs, shirts and flyers. Anyone who is able to be there please join!