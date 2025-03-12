From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Battery Energy Storage System Protest!
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Protest
Never Again Moss Landing
Courtyard Marriott Santa Cruz, 313 Riverside Avenue, Santa Cruz
CLOSE THE MOSS LANDING LITHIUM-ION BATTERY STORAGE FACILITY (BESS)
Rally outside the California Coastal Commission Wednesday, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00 am
Please join us to protest in front of the Coastal Commission meeting. We need to let them know we do not want this plant online and will be passing out flyers showing the map of sick residents and our contamination areas. We will have signs, shirts and flyers. Anyone who is able to be there please join!
For more information: https://neveragainmosslanding.org/californ...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 3, 2025 8:01AM
