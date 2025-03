'War-Crime Starvation Strategy': Israel Blocks All Humanitarian Aid into Gaza by Common Dreams

Israel has reneged on the existing ceasefire agreement they had agreed to with Hamas. The first phase of the ceasefire expired Saturday and Israel announced on Sunday it is halting all humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries to Gaza and closing the border between Israel and Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he made the decision "in full coordination with President Trump and his people."



In a statement Hamas called the suspension of aid a โ€œwar crimeโ€ and a violation of the ceasefire agreement. It said Netanyahuโ€™s โ€œdecision to suspend humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the [ceasefire] agreementโ€.



Stephen Zunes, the director of Middle Eastern studies at the University of San Francisco, says the USโ€™s apparent proposal favoring Israel follows a well-established pattern seen since the beginning of the war.



โ€œThis is typical,โ€ he told Al Jazeera. โ€œHamas and Israel will agree to something. Then Israel will try to revise it in its favor. Then the US will put forward a new proposal that is in Israelโ€™s favor and then the US will blame Hamas for not accepting that proposal.โ€



Israelโ€™s decision to block all aid going into the Gaza Strip is a war crime under international law, a human rights expert says.



Kenneth Roth โ€“ former head of Human Rights Watch who is now a visiting professor at Princeton University โ€“ said Israel as an occupying power has an โ€œabsolute dutyโ€ to facilitate humanitarian aid under the Geneva Conventions.



โ€œIsraelโ€™s latest threat to cut off all aid is a resumption of the war-crime starvation strategyโ€ that led to the arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court, he said.



Doctors Without Borders said Israel's decision is โ€œoutrageous and will have devastating consequencesโ€, said the groupโ€™s emergency coordinator Caroline Seguin.



โ€œHumanitarian aid should never be used as a tool of war,โ€ added the charity, known by its French acronym MSF, in a statement. โ€œRegardless of negotiations between warring parties, people in Gaza still need an immediate and massive scale-up of humanitarian supplies.โ€



Jeremy Corbyn, who once led the UK Labour Party, said that Israelโ€™s blocking of humanitarian aid was a โ€œresumption of genocideโ€, before adding that the current British government โ€“ led by Labour โ€“ was โ€œcomplicit."



AP reports:



๐—™๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜‡๐—ฎ ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ฟ, ๐—ฎ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—น๐˜† ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜†๐—ฎ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ, ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€.



โ€œ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐—น๐—น ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ผ๐˜€,โ€ ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฑ. โ€œ๐—–๐—น๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐—ฐ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ.โ€



Israelโ€™s offensive has killed at least 48,388 Palestinians, according to Gazaโ€™s Health Ministry. It says more than half of those killed were women and children.



Israelโ€™s decision to halt aid into Gaza is alarming.



International humanitarian law is clear: We must be allowed access to deliver vital lifesaving aid.



We canโ€™t roll back the progress of the past 42 days. We need to get aid in and the hostages out.



The ceasefire must hold.



Israel has chosen to mark the first days of Ramadan by blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Still, our government refuses to implement sanctions and defend international law.



There is no other way of putting it: this is a resumption of genocide โ€” and our government is complicit.



Israel's new cutoff of humanitarian aid to Gaza as a tactic to pressure Hamas is a resumption of the war-crime starvation strategy that led the International Criminal Court to file charges against Netanyahu and Gallant.



Humanitarian aid should never be used as a tool of war.