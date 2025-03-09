From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Pilgrimage for Hope March (Santa Rosa)
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Sonoma County 4 Palestine/Catharsis Holistic
Location Details:
Church of the Roses
2500 Patio Court
Santa Rosa (Bus #30 from transit mall)
A Pilgrimage for HOPE
Together we walk in silent solidarity with refugees around the world seeking their way home
March 9th
2:00-5:00pm with speakers at 4pm
To raise awareness of the refugee journey, please bring items uou woyld carry if you were displaced, such as luggage, backpacks, toys, water jugs, pots/pans, etc.
Organized by Sonoma County for Palestine and
Catharsis Holistic Healing
https://www.facebook.com/SonomaCountyforPalestine/
