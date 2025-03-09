A Pilgrimage for HOPETogether we walk in silent solidarity with refugees around the world seeking their way homeMarch 9th2:00-5:00pm with speakers at 4pmTo raise awareness of the refugee journey, please bring items uou woyld carry if you were displaced, such as luggage, backpacks, toys, water jugs, pots/pans, etc.Organized by Sonoma County for Palestine andCatharsis Holistic Healing