A rally was held at San Francisco Waymo's main depot to demand it's closure because of the threat to jobs, safety and the lack of any real regulation.

Opponents of Waymo autonomous vehicles and the dangers of AI rallied on March 2, 2025 at Waymo's main depot in San Francisco. Waymo autonomous taxis are owned by Google are now threatening the lives of millions of drivers and working people. Google gave $10 million to Governor Newsom in 2020 and he has allowed google, Tesla and Cruise which was owned by GM to run the DMV and California Public Utilities Commission CPUC.Elon Musk's Tesla is also requesting a license to start operating own their autonomous vehicles statewide but this has to be approved by the DMV and CPUC which is likely under Newsom.Also, Newsom has twice vetoed legislation by the California legislature to require trucks over 10,000 lbs. to have a driver. The bill sponsored by the Teamsters union had nearly unanimous support but the veto was not challenged by the legislature.A Goldman Sachs economics study has also said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs globally due to the introduction of AI.Trump and Musk's DOGE has also ordered significant layoffs at the National Transportation Safety Board which does oversight of all autonomous vehicles in the United States and this means there will be no regulation of AI and autonomous vehicles by these tech and AI companies.In a major earthquake in Northern California and Southern California these autonomous vehicles would shutdown blocking the roads and preventing ambulances and fire trucks from saving lives and homes but the regulators have been captured by these tech billionaires who run Newsom and the legislature.