top
Labor & Workers
Labor & Workers
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Labor & Workers

Shut Down Google's Waymo & All Autonomous Vehicles NOW! Rally At Waymo Depot In SF

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:56PM
A rally was held at San Francisco Waymo's main depot to demand it's closure because of the threat to jobs, safety and the lack of any real regulation.
A rally was held at San Francisco Waymo's main depot to demand it's closure because of the threat to jobs, safety and the lack of any rea...
original image (4032x3024)
Opponents of Waymo autonomous vehicles and the dangers of AI rallied on March 2, 2025 at Waymo's main depot in San Francisco. Waymo autonomous taxis are owned by Google are now threatening the lives of millions of drivers and working people. Google gave $10 million to Governor Newsom in 2020 and he has allowed google, Tesla and Cruise which was owned by GM to run the DMV and California Public Utilities Commission CPUC.
Elon Musk's Tesla is also requesting a license to start operating own their autonomous vehicles statewide but this has to be approved by the DMV and CPUC which is likely under Newsom.
Also, Newsom has twice vetoed legislation by the California legislature to require trucks over 10,000 lbs. to have a driver. The bill sponsored by the Teamsters union had nearly unanimous support but the veto was not challenged by the legislature.
A Goldman Sachs economics study has also said that 350 million workers will lose their jobs globally due to the introduction of AI.
Trump and Musk's DOGE has also ordered significant layoffs at the National Transportation Safety Board which does oversight of all autonomous vehicles in the United States and this means there will be no regulation of AI and autonomous vehicles by these tech and AI companies.
In a major earthquake in Northern California and Southern California these autonomous vehicles would shutdown blocking the roads and preventing ambulances and fire trucks from saving lives and homes but the regulators have been captured by these tech billionaires who run Newsom and the legislature.

Additional Media:
IBT Stopped AI & Robots At UPS Said IBT Pres Sean O'Brien At Sacramento Rally Against Robo Trucks
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

Stop Using AI To Steal: Protest At Techno Fascist Sam Altman's SF Russian Hill $45 Million Mansion
https://youtu.be/Hw-nJhw0MHw

Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman of stealing her voice
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/98418/scarlett-johansson-accuses-openais-ceo-sam-altman-of-stealing-her-voice/index.html

OpenAI’s Sam Altman is becoming one of the most powerful people on Earth. We should be very afraid
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/aug/03/open-ai-sam-altman-chatgpt-gary-marcus-taming-silicon-valley

AI Run By Fascists
https://www.shanley.com/blog/the-problem-with-ai-is-that-it-is-run-by-fascists

A running list of TechnoFascist Silicon Valley figures who have gone full MAGA
A running list of Silicon Valley figures who have gone full MAGA
https://sfstandard.com/2024/07/17/musk-andreessen-horowitz-tech-silicon-valley-trump-biden/

A Devil’s Bargain With OpenAI
Publishers including The Atlantic are signing deals with the AI giant. Where does this lead?
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2024/05/a-devils-bargain-with-openai/678537/

Fascism: San Francisco tech VC applauds fascist Pinochet's helicopter 'death rides'
https://www.thenerdreich.com/san-francisco-tech-vc-applauds-fascist-pinochets-helicopter/

A Devil’s Bargain With OpenAI
Publishers including The Atlantic are signing deals with the AI giant. Where does this lead?
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2024/05/a-devils-bargain-with-openai/678537/

Reforming the Teamsters: An Interview with Tom Leedham
https://www.labornotes.org/2006/03/reforming-teamsters-interview-tom-leedham

Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "FXXK Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU

Teamsters & CA Labor Fighting Gov Newsom On AI Robo Trucks & Future of Labor in Sacramento
https://youtu.be/-ec4rkCslOw

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
§Google & Techno Fascists Are Directly Running US Government
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:56PM
sm_trump_with_billionaires.jpg.webp
original image (1280x720)
Musk's DOGE has had major cutbacks at the National Transportation Safety Board which does oversight of autonomous vehicles. This means that these tech billionaires can operate without any regulation and this threaten the public.
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
§Accidents Are Covered Up By These Autonomous Companies Like Cruise
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:56PM
sm_waymo-accident_1.png.webp
original image (1200x675)
The politicians including Governor Gavin Newsom and SF DA Brooke Jenkins were put in office by the tech billionaires and refuse to hold them accountable for criminal activity
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
§Newsom Is Pals With Tech Fascist Musk & Does His Bidding
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:56PM
sm_newsom___musk.jpeg
original image (880x499)
Governor Gavin Newsom took $10 million from Google and is pals with techno fascist and DOGE gangster Elon Musk. Newsom has allowed these gangsters to capture control of the DMV and California Public Utility Commission. Now Musk wants a statewide license to operate he autonomous vehicles without oversight by state agencies.
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
§Waymo Killed the Dog
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:56PM
waymo_mural_robo.jpeg
The introduction of AI and the profiteering by the tech billionaires is a threat to workers and the public. They will shutdown after a major earthquake stranding the Waymo's in the middle of roads blocking ambulances and fire trucks which will result in the death and destruction. The captured regulators are ignoring serious health and safety problems in these autonomous vehicles.
https://youtu.be/6IrSp0ukTiU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$370.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code