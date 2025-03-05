Close Guantanamo and Stop Deportations Now!

Date:

Wednesday, March 05, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Close Guantánamo campaign

Location Details:

333 Bush Street

San Francisco

Migrants cannot be lawfully held at Guantánamo, concluded a group of US senators in a recent letter to President Trump: “Noncitizens inside the United States are entitled to numerous protections under US immigration law and the US Constitution.” This month’s vigil calls for the release of illegally held “war on terror” prisoners and an end to the transfer of immigrants to off-shore detention camps.