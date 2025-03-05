From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Close Guantanamo and Stop Deportations Now!
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Close Guantánamo campaign
333 Bush Street
San Francisco
Migrants cannot be lawfully held at Guantánamo, concluded a group of US senators in a recent letter to President Trump: “Noncitizens inside the United States are entitled to numerous protections under US immigration law and the US Constitution.” This month’s vigil calls for the release of illegally held “war on terror” prisoners and an end to the transfer of immigrants to off-shore detention camps.
For more information: https://www.amnesty.org/en/petition/close-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 2, 2025 8:40PM
