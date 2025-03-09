Film screening: From Ground Zero - Stories from Gaza, and Dinner

Date:

Sunday, March 09, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Vall

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley

3962 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124



Join us for a community screening of From Ground Zero, the Oscar-nominated film about resilience and hope rising from tragedy. All profits from ticket sales will be donated to the Middle East Children's Alliance to support their lifesaving work in Palestine. After the film, an optional Iftar will be provided for reflection and community building.



Film Screening at 4:30 pm

Iftar/Dinner at 7:15 pm



From Ground Zero is an anthology project comprised of 22 short films created by filmmakers from Gaza. Launched by renowned Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi, the initiative was made during the ongoing conflict. It aims to provide a platform for young Palestinian artists to express themselves through their craft. Each film, ranging in length from three to six minutes, presents a unique perspective on the current reality in Gaza. The project captures the diverse experiences of life in the Palestinian enclave, including the challenges, tragedies, and moments of resilience. Using a mix of genres, including fiction, documentary, docu-fiction, animation, and experimental cinema, and despite harsh filming conditions, Gaza’s vibrant artistic scene shines through this stunning anthology film, which offers an intimate and powerful portrait of daily life in modern-day Palestine – and the enduring spirit of its people.



Sponsored by:



The Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley

Jewish Voice for Peace, South Bay Chapter

NAACP, San Jose / Silicon Valley Branch

Palestinian Youth Movement, Bay Area

San Jose Peace and Justice Center

San Jose Against War