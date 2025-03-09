From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film screening: From Ground Zero - Stories from Gaza, and Dinner
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Vall
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3962 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
3962 Twilight Dr, San Jose, CA 95124
Join us for a community screening of From Ground Zero, the Oscar-nominated film about resilience and hope rising from tragedy. All profits from ticket sales will be donated to the Middle East Children's Alliance to support their lifesaving work in Palestine. After the film, an optional Iftar will be provided for reflection and community building.
Film Screening at 4:30 pm
Iftar/Dinner at 7:15 pm
From Ground Zero is an anthology project comprised of 22 short films created by filmmakers from Gaza. Launched by renowned Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi, the initiative was made during the ongoing conflict. It aims to provide a platform for young Palestinian artists to express themselves through their craft. Each film, ranging in length from three to six minutes, presents a unique perspective on the current reality in Gaza. The project captures the diverse experiences of life in the Palestinian enclave, including the challenges, tragedies, and moments of resilience. Using a mix of genres, including fiction, documentary, docu-fiction, animation, and experimental cinema, and despite harsh filming conditions, Gaza’s vibrant artistic scene shines through this stunning anthology film, which offers an intimate and powerful portrait of daily life in modern-day Palestine – and the enduring spirit of its people.
Sponsored by:
The Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
Jewish Voice for Peace, South Bay Chapter
NAACP, San Jose / Silicon Valley Branch
Palestinian Youth Movement, Bay Area
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
San Jose Against War
For more information: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arabam...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 2, 2025 3:32PM
