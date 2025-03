ZoomDr. Swee will talk about her experience working at Palestinian hospitals and healthcare facilities during Israeli invasions from Beirut to Gaza. She is a survivor and an eyewitness to the Sabra & Shatila massacre.=================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Tell Congress to support Sen. Sanders's Joint Resolutions of Disapproval2) Tell the Senate to Oppose Huckabee's nomination3) Tell Universities: Protect Student Rights, Reject Trump's Order==================================================================BOYCOTTBoycott Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White! https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/e8ede1e3adbb1594506b2558ae0ab689a92fcdee/ USACBI boycott Israel Philharmonic==================================================================DIVESTMENTLearn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?