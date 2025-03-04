From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From Beirut to Gaza: A talk by renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Swee Ang
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VLr81jJdScqNl9ucXz4eeg#/registration
Dr. Swee will talk about her experience working at Palestinian hospitals and healthcare facilities during Israeli invasions from Beirut to Gaza. She is a survivor and an eyewitness to the Sabra & Shatila massacre.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
1) Tell Congress to support Sen. Sanders's Joint Resolutions of Disapproval
https://uscpr.org/JRD
2) Tell the Senate to Oppose Huckabee's nomination
https://uscpr.org/HUCKNO
3) Tell Universities: Protect Student Rights, Reject Trump's Order
http://uscpr.org/protectstudents
==================================================================
BOYCOTT
Boycott Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White! https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/e8ede1e3adbb1594506b2558ae0ab689a92fcdee/
USACBI boycott Israel Philharmonic
https://usacbi.org/2025/01/stop-israels-concerto-macabre-boycott-the-israel-philharmonic-2025-us-tour/
==================================================================
DIVESTMENT
Learn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”
https://bdsmovement.net/Your-City-Can-Join-The-BDS-Movement
Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?
https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2025...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 1, 2025 5:05PM
