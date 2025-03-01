During the UC statewide strike of CWA UPTE, officials and staff tried to prevent supporters of Palestine from speaking out to the rank and file about the connection between the strike and Palestine. The UPTE officers and staff have also censored a resolution on Palestine by the local in 2021 which supported Palestine and also called for breaking relationship between the CWA and AFL-CIO with the Zionist corporate union the Histadrut.

Supporters of the strike spoke out at the UPTE Members For Palestine including Professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is a member of the SFSU California Faculty Association and also is the director of Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program at the college. It has also come under attack by SFSU administrators.UPTE member Lisa Milos spoke out about her union leadership's efforts to shut their voices on the issue of the genocide. She also reports on an UPTE official supporting the UCLA police on the picket line saying that the strike was not sanctioned so the police could arrest the strike supporters.