Palestine San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UC Strike & Palestine: Calling Out UC UPTE Bureaucrats Over Their Censorship on Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 8:40AM
During the UC statewide strike of CWA UPTE, officials and staff tried to prevent supporters of Palestine from speaking out to the rank and file about the connection between the strike and Palestine. The UPTE officers and staff have also censored a resolution on Palestine by the local in 2021 which supported Palestine and also called for breaking relationship between the CWA and AFL-CIO with the Zionist corporate union the Histadrut.
UPTE Official Telling UPTE Member She Could Not Announce Educational On Palestine
original image (4032x3024)
The UPTE CWA union leadership have censored resolutions on Palestine and during the UC strike sought to prevent their members from speaking out on Palestine. The union officials have told the members that they cannot take about the connection between the US funded war in Palestine and the struggle for living wages and a contract. They have also removed a resolution passed on Palestine from their web site and prevented any discussion on the connection the murders and torture of medical workers and destruction of hospitals in Gaza with the fight of UPTE and UC healthcare workers.

Supporters of the strike spoke out at the UPTE Members For Palestine including Professor Rabab Abdulhadi who is a member of the SFSU California Faculty Association and also is the director of Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas program at the college. It has also come under attack by SFSU administrators.

UPTE member Lisa Milos spoke out about her union leadership's efforts to shut their voices on the issue of the genocide. She also reports on an UPTE official supporting the UCLA police on the picket line saying that the strike was not sanctioned so the police could arrest the strike supporters.

Additional Media:

UC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike At UC Mission Bay & Want Living Wages & An End To Union Busting
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8

UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine & UC
https://youtu.be/RGrFpEfjB5A

Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM

UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/
https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/1SGPYIT38wI
§UPTE Members For Palestine Table
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 8:40AM
Standing Up For Palestine & UC Workers At Mission Bay
original image (4032x3024)
The UPTE Members For Palestine Table at UCSF Mission Bay Campus
https://youtu.be/1SGPYIT38wI
§A Physical Therapist Spoke at the UPTE Members For Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 8:40AM
sm_img_9562.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A physical therapist who is a UC patient spoke at the UPTE Members for Palestine rally in support of the strike and to support Palestinian healthcare workers who have faced torture and murder along with the destruction of all the hospitals in Gaza by US supported IDF forces.
https://youtu.be/1SGPYIT38wI
