Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said that she brought sad news, that the contaminat"Stay strong, no matter what the world throws at us, we survive." -- Dianna UquallaBy Brenda Norrell, Censored NewsTUBA CITY, Navajo Nation -- Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said that she brought sad news, that the contamination from the Pinyon Plain uranium mine is already here, and has contaminated the air and the soil. Uqualla asked for the people to rely on their prayers and ancestral ways to guide them.Uqualla spoke at the Łeetso ÉÍ Dooda! (No To Uranium!!) Awareness Walk in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation. Native people from the region gathered to shut down Pinyon Plain uranium mine, and stop the radioactive haul trucks from the Grand Canyon to the uranium mill in the White Mesa Ute community in Utah. Uqualla, traditional practitioner, earlier served as the council's vice chairwoman.Uqualla said Havasupai tested the soil and air and found contamination."There are people that hunt, people that gather medicine, they told us we can't go there anymore, until we stop them, but they are still contaminating."Havasupai never said 'Yes' to this uranium mining.Uqualla said the tarps are not sufficient that are covering the trucks and there are no warnings to the people. "They don't tell the people going to the Grand Canyon that there is 'Danger,' 'Contamination,' they are hiding it."She said lawyers need to find the loopholes to stop this, because the land is precious. "We need lawyers to stand up, and for people to be dedicated to their prayers.""Once it's in your system, there's no way you can get it out," she said, adding that the young children who are yet to be born will be affected by this contamination if it is not stopped."If you inhale it, you're not going to see it. It's going to be in your system.""That is my sad news."Read more at Censored NewsCopyright Censored NewsCensored News