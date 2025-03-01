top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Havasupai Elder 'Grand Canyon is Already Contaminated by Pinyon Plain Uranium Mine'

by Brenda Norrell
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 2:38AM
Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said the Havasupai's ancestral land, the Grand Canyon, is already contaminated by Energy Fuels Pinyon Plain uranium mine.
Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said the Havasupai's ancestral land, the Grand Canyon, is already contaminated by Energy Fuels Pinyon Plain uran...
Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said that she brought sad news, that the contaminat

"Stay strong, no matter what the world throws at us, we survive." -- Dianna Uqualla

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News

TUBA CITY, Navajo Nation -- Havasupai Dianna Uqualla said that she brought sad news, that the contamination from the Pinyon Plain uranium mine is already here, and has contaminated the air and the soil. Uqualla asked for the people to rely on their prayers and ancestral ways to guide them.

Uqualla spoke at the Łeetso ÉÍ Dooda! (No To Uranium!!) Awareness Walk in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation. Native people from the region gathered to shut down Pinyon Plain uranium mine, and stop the radioactive haul trucks from the Grand Canyon to the uranium mill in the White Mesa Ute community in Utah. Uqualla, traditional practitioner, earlier served as the council's vice chairwoman.

Uqualla said Havasupai tested the soil and air and found contamination.

"There are people that hunt, people that gather medicine, they told us we can't go there anymore, until we stop them, but they are still contaminating."

Havasupai never said 'Yes' to this uranium mining.

Uqualla said the tarps are not sufficient that are covering the trucks and there are no warnings to the people. "They don't tell the people going to the Grand Canyon that there is 'Danger,' 'Contamination,' they are hiding it."

She said lawyers need to find the loopholes to stop this, because the land is precious. "We need lawyers to stand up, and for people to be dedicated to their prayers."

"Once it's in your system, there's no way you can get it out," she said, adding that the young children who are yet to be born will be affected by this contamination if it is not stopped.

"If you inhale it, you're not going to see it. It's going to be in your system."

"That is my sad news."

Read more at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/havasupai-elder-uranium-mining.html

Copyright Censored NewsCensored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 2:38AM
sm_screenshot_20250301-042744__1_.jpg
original image (720x508)
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/tuba-city-awareness-walk-to-shut-down.html
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2025/02/hav...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code