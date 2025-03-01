Protect Your Parks protest in the Presidio

Date:

Saturday, March 01, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

National Park Service allies

Location Details:

Presidio Visitor Center, 210 Lincoln Blvd., San Francisco

Come join us at this rally to support our federal workers in the National Park Service and those who have been recently fired by the Trump Administration. Demand that park rangers, federal staff, and public lands are protected!



The recent layoffs of federal employees include hundreds in the National Park Service who protect park visitors, do maintenance, fight fires, and other necessary work. These agencies were short-staffed to begin with, and the layoffs are devastating and demoralizing. Worse, a further reduction in force will take place on March 13. Given the short staffing before these cuts, and the round just undergone, they will be damaging.



Moreover, the Sierra Club points out, the long-range goal is probably to make public lands available for oil and gas extraction as well as other forms of development. You may have also heard that the Trump administration has initiated shutting down the Presidio and the Presidio Trust, even though it takes no federal funds and in fact saves taxpayers money.