Help Mail slingshot issue #142

Date:

Sunday, March 02, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Slingshot is an independent, radical zine published since 1988.



Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #142 -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between and 3-9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 25,000 copies to all 50 US states.