Thousands of striking UC workers are demanding living wages and against the union busting tactics of th UC administration and Regents including Governor Gavin Newsom and Tony Thurmond who are ex-offico members of the Regents.

Nearly 60,000 UC workers who are members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE went on a 3 day unfair practice strike at starting on February 26, 2025. The UC management and Regents who are appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom have been engaged in a major attack on democratic rights to flyer and communicate with union members. They have spent millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to weaken the unions and refusal to negotiate contracts that defend their living conditions. Workers at UCSF Mission Bay Medical Center spoke out about their issues and struggle for living wages and justice on February 27, 2025. Many have to work two and three jobs to survive.Newsom who has been supported by UPTE and AFSCME 3299 by his silence is supporting the union busting tactics of the regents which he is a member of.