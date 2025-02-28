top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UC UPTE & AFSCME 3299 Striking Workers Fight Union Busting & Slave Wages

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 28, 2025 8:43AM
Thousands of striking UC workers are demanding living wages and against the union busting tactics of th UC administration and Regents including Governor Gavin Newsom and Tony Thurmond who are ex-offico members of the Regents.
UC AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPT Workers Rallied at UCSF Mission Bay
original image (4032x3024)
Nearly 60,000 UC workers who are members of AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE went on a 3 day unfair practice strike at starting on February 26, 2025. The UC management and Regents who are appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom have been engaged in a major attack on democratic rights to flyer and communicate with union members. They have spent millions of dollars on union busting lawyers to weaken the unions and refusal to negotiate contracts that defend their living conditions. Workers at UCSF Mission Bay Medical Center spoke out about their issues and struggle for living wages and justice on February 27, 2025. Many have to work two and three jobs to survive.

Newsom who has been supported by UPTE and AFSCME 3299 by his silence is supporting the union busting tactics of the regents which he is a member of.

Additional Media:

UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine &UC
https://youtu.be/RGrFpEfjB5A

Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM

UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/

Systemic Racism At UC
https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8
§Gavin Newsom Is On The Regents & Supports The Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 28, 2025 8:43AM
sm_newsom_gavin_french_laundry.jpg
original image (1170x610)
Governor Gavin Newsom took money from the Hospital Association for a private dinner at the French Laundry in Napa and is now supporting the union busting at the UC Regents.
https://youtu.be/WaYOuTX1Os8
