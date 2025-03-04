From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz: Rise Against Tyranny!
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Town Clock, N. Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
Join us at noon on March 4th at the Town Clock in Santa Cruz for our Rise Against Tyranny protest! Our message is focused on protesting Donald Trump and Elon Musk's anti-democratic actions, and we will be in solidarity with other 50501 protests occurring on the same day across the country.
A permit application has been submitted. We will be staying off the streets for this protest.
https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/5c705629...
