SF: No Unanimous Consent for Fascism
Date:
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Topher Brennan
Location Details:
333 Bush Street, San Francisco
Since January 20th, Senate Democrats have agreed to suspend Senate rules by unanimous consent over 300 times, allowing Republicans to (among other things) fast track the nominations of Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Kristi Noem. A single Senate Democrat could put an end to this practice by objecting—but so far none have. Join us at noon to demand better from California's senators.
To RSVP or contact the organizer, please see the link below.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 27, 2025 3:59PM
