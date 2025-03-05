SF: No Unanimous Consent for Fascism

Date:

Wednesday, March 05, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Topher Brennan

Location Details:

333 Bush Street, San Francisco

Since January 20th, Senate Democrats have agreed to suspend Senate rules by unanimous consent over 300 times, allowing Republicans to (among other things) fast track the nominations of Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Kristi Noem. A single Senate Democrat could put an end to this practice by objecting—but so far none have. Join us at noon to demand better from California's senators.



To RSVP or contact the organizer, please see the link below.