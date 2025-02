Stand Up For Science 2025 Announces National Day of Action:March 7, 2025WHAT: A rally to defend science as a public good and central pillar of social progress.WHY: Science is for everyone–and benefits everyone. When the federal government supports scientific research through taxpayer funding, it fuels innovation, creates jobs, and sustains the world we live in. From purified water to the polio vaccine to the cell phone you might be reading this on, science has significantly impacted our lives in countless ways.We’re mobilizing to keep science free from interference and censorship by government officials. We’re also mobilizing because attacks on diversity, equity, inclusion, and access are attacks on science, and vice versa. Science is at its best when it includes everyone and when it stands to improve people’s lives.It’s time–as ever–to stand up for science, for everyone who does it, and for everyone who benefits from it.WHO: Everyone! If your life is better because of science, this rally is for you.WHERE: SF Civic Center, Washington, DC & NationwideWHEN: March 7, 2025RSVP through EventbriteForthcoming details about local rallies: http://www.standupforscience2025.org Press contact: standupforscience2025 [at] gmail.com