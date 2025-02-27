Thousands of UCSF 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out on a statewide strike starting on February 26, 2025 and talked about their issues. Also UPTE Members For Palestine had an educational event during the strike about the connection between Palestine and UC.

UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine & UCUC AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE workers went out on an unfair labor practices strike on February 26 2025 and spoke out about their issues and the continuing attacks by UC management on their conditions. UC spends millions of dollars on lawyers fighting the unions. AFSCME 3299 has 37,000 members and CWA UPTE has more than 20,000.UPTE workers for Palestine also had an educational on the connection between the workers strike and the genocide in Gaza.None of the AFSCME 3299 and UPTE speakers mentioned the role of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is on the UC Regents Board and also appoints most of the regents of the Regents Board. Most are millionaires and corporate officials representing the capitalist class.The UC management and Regents who are big Zionist supporters have viciously attacked attacked supporters of Palestine and have banned Dr. Rupa Marya from the campus for her speaking out on Palestine. She also spoke by phone during the strike. UPTE officials and staff told UPTE Members For Palestine that they could not have a table up and have an educational about Palestine during the strike. This was ignored by the UC Palestinian supporters.Additional Media:Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & JusticeUCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission BayUCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General HospitalIf We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTEUC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers PicketAFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSFJanet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano OutStop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSFDebate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strikeProduction of Labor Video Project