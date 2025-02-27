top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike for Living Wages & Also Speak Out on Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 10:36AM
Thousands of UCSF 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out on a statewide strike starting on February 26, 2025 and talked about their issues. Also UPTE Members For Palestine had an educational event during the strike about the connection between Palestine and UC.
Thousands of UCSF 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out on a statewide strike starting on February 26, 2025 and talked about their issues. ...
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF AFSCME 3299 & UPTE Workers Strike For Living Wages & Workers Also Speak Out On Palestine & UC

UC AFSCME 3299 and CWA UPTE workers went out on an unfair labor practices strike on February 26 2025 and spoke out about their issues and the continuing attacks by UC management on their conditions. UC spends millions of dollars on lawyers fighting the unions. AFSCME 3299 has 37,000 members and CWA UPTE has more than 20,000.

UPTE workers for Palestine also had an educational on the connection between the workers strike and the genocide in Gaza.

None of the AFSCME 3299 and UPTE speakers mentioned the role of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is on the UC Regents Board and also appoints most of the regents of the Regents Board. Most are millionaires and corporate officials representing the capitalist class.

The UC management and Regents who are big Zionist supporters have viciously attacked attacked supporters of Palestine and have banned Dr. Rupa Marya from the campus for her speaking out on Palestine. She also spoke by phone during the strike. UPTE officials and staff told UPTE Members For Palestine that they could not have a table up and have an educational about Palestine during the strike. This was ignored by the UC Palestinian supporters.

Additional Media:

Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM

UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/ https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/RGrFpEfjB5A
§Rally Of The Strikers at UCSF
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 27, 2025 10:36AM
sm_ucsf_afscme_upte_strike_rally_2-26-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Strikers talked about how they are treated and the conditions that are destroying their conditions and harming UC healthcare.
https://youtu.be/RGrFpEfjB5A
