Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Richmond for Democracy and Human Rights
Location Details:
Richmond Ca Civic Center Plaza
50501. Richmond
Our country is in trouble
Come to share your voice with neighbors
Defend Democracy and Human Rights.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 26, 2025 2:52PM
