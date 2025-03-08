International Women's Day - Unite & Resist in Monterey

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Women's March

Location Details:

Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey

📢 Protest/Rally

On International Women’s Day, we’re gathering to make ourselves visible and heard. There are no kings in America. We will not bend the knee. We will not tolerate Nazism. We will not salute hatred. We will not go quietly.



No permission needed—just show up and bring others.



🎉 Bring your signs, food, and friends

Fascists want us divided. We’re coming together. Bring food, bring friends, and let’s build the networks we need to fight back.