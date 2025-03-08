From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day - Unite & Resist in Monterey
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey
📢 Protest/Rally
On International Women’s Day, we’re gathering to make ourselves visible and heard. There are no kings in America. We will not bend the knee. We will not tolerate Nazism. We will not salute hatred. We will not go quietly.
No permission needed—just show up and bring others.
🎉 Bring your signs, food, and friends
Fascists want us divided. We’re coming together. Bring food, bring friends, and let’s build the networks we need to fight back.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/inte...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 26, 2025 12:49PM
