Watsonville: Voice of the People Protest!
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main Street, Watsonville
Trump’s All-Out Assault on American Democracy Has Begun
Our constitutional rights—and our very democracy—are under siege. Rapidly. Trump and his enabler, Elon Musk, are wielding unchecked power with blatant executive overreach, trampling the rule of law, undermining election integrity, and pushing the dangerous agenda of Project 2025.
Thousands have already lost their jobs. Deportation efforts are ramping up. Immigrant communities are being criminalized. And this is just the beginning.
We cannot sit back and watch our country be dismantled piece by piece. We must rise up, speak out, and fight back. Stand in solidarity with those being targeted today—and those who will be next. This will not stop unless we stop it.
Show up. Keep showing up. Because silence is complicity.
Please bring you own signs as none will be provided. And please know, this is a peaceful protest and respecting all views will help that happen.
City Free Public Parking suggestions:
* All parking lots are just a short walk to Main & Beach St & the park.
* Lot 1: Civic Plaza parking garage 260 Rodriguez St Free Sat & Sun all day.
* Lot 3: Paseo Plaza Union Street St - from Main turn onto E Beach - make a left on Union - Free for 2 hours.
* Lot 4: near El Friolito Restaurant 11 B Alexander St. off East Beach close to the park Free for 2 hours
* Lot 16: Masonic Parking lot 99 Maple Ave corner of Union & Maple close to the park Free for 3 hours.
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/voic...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 26, 2025 12:32PM
