From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco: 50501 Protest
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Movement
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
We’ll gather at SF City Hall at 12noon to peacefully demonstrate our opposition to the Musk/Trump regime.
For more information: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/99d1bc6f...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 26, 2025 2:00AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network